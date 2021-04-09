WB Reportedly Trying To Bring Back Will Smith As Deadshot In DCEU

2016’s Suicide Squad might not be the greatest DCEU film, but it did introduce two new characters into the franchise that fans loved – Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Will Smith’s Deadshot. And while Robbie has become a major star of the cinematic universe, we haven’t seen Smith return as Floyd Lawton. After the actor turned down the chance to reprise his role in The Suicide Squad, Idris Elba took over as the sequel’s male lead. But Warner Bros. hasn’t given up hope of coaxing him back into the fold just yet.

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that WB is leaving the door open for more of Deadshot and is floating around various concepts for how Smith could return. Apparently, the hope is that the actor will like the sounds of at least one of them. First of all, they haven’t ruled out the solo film that was announced back in 2016, but they’re also thinking of reimagining that as an HBO Max TV series, similar to TSS spinoff Peacemaker starring John Cena. Last but not least, there’s apparently a place for Smith in Suicide Squad 3 if he wants it, too.

This is yet another sign that WB has a lot of faith in the Suicide Squad franchise going forward. They’re apparently impressed enough with what James Gunn has cooked up in his standalone sequel to already commission – and shoot – Peacemaker. So, assuming that the movie is a big hit when it finally drops this summer, it makes sense that they would continue to expand, including by bringing back Smith, who remains just as much of a draw for audiences as he always was. Seeing how Gunn could revitalize the character would be pretty fun, too.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max this August. Deadshot won’t be in it, but there’s hope we haven’t seen the last of him.