Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Wants Tom Cruise For Green Lantern

Despite his fairly diminutive status, Tom Cruise only makes big movies. He’s equal parts actor and brand these days, utilizing his reputation for daredevil stunts and massive star wattage to turn his very name into a property that can convince people to part with their hard-earned cash and make a trip to their local theater to see what his latest death-defying escapade will be.

As a result, his days tackling smaller-scale projects seem to be over. Cruise hasn’t played a major role in a straightforward drama since 2007’s Lions for Lambs, and since then he’s appeared in no less than twelve features that cost at least $75 million to produce. At one stage, he was being heavily rumored for his first foray into the superhero genre as part of a Green Lantern reboot, but that was years ago before HBO Max was even a twinkle in WarnerMedia’s eye.

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that the 59-year-old is still wanted to suit up as part of the intergalactic peacekeeping force in a future DC Films project, but it would be an understatement to say that details remain thin on the ground. The information stretches as far as saying “DC is still trying to get Tom Cruise to play Hal Jordan in a Green Lantern movie”, and that’s about it.

Cruise likes blockbusters, and he’s done great work in the sci-fi genre before, so it’s not the craziest thing we’ve ever heard. However, the guy will be well into his 60s by the time his schedule clears, with Mission: Impossible 8 still to shoot, and he’s then planning on heading into outer space after that.