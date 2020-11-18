Warner Bros. Reportedly Want Timothee Chalamet For Batman Beyond

When Michael Keaton was first announced to be joining the cast of The Flash and reprising the role of Bruce Wayne for the first time in 30 years, it came with the added bonus that the veteran actor could be signing a multi-picture contract to stick around the DCEU for much more than just the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut.

Along with reports that he may act in a capacity not dissimilar to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the MCU, it also increased the likelihood that a Batman Beyond movie could finally become a reality. A live-action adaptation of the beloved animated series has been rumored for years now, of course, and at 69 years old, the Beetlejuice star is certainly the ideal age to pass on the mantle to protege Terry McGinnis in a future project.

Now, tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that not only is the movie still actively in the works, but Warner Bros. want Timothee Chalamet to play Neo-Gotham’s costumed hero. The 24 year-old is widely regarded as one of the finest young talents in the industry at the moment, and he’s also no stranger to headlining big budget Warner Bros. blockbusters, having taken top billing in Denis Villeneuve’s delayed epic Dune, which looks very promising.

Over the last few months, speculation has linked the Batman Beyond property with both a feature film and an HBO Max series, but regardless of what format it ends up arriving in, the sheer volume of new content in the works for the studio’s roster of DC comic book characters makes it more than likely that the fan favorite iteration of the Dark Knight will be confirmed to be heading to live-action sooner rather than later.