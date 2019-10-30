Warner Bros. Developing Starfire Origins Movie For DCEU

DC Universe’s Titans only just gave us the first ever live-action portrayal of Starfire, as played by Anna Diop, but Warner Bros. might be about to follow the TV show up with a movie based around the alien princess. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about the Green Lantern series before it was officially announced – that the studio wants to do a solo film for Koriand’r (separate from Titans) which would explore her origins.

As fans will know, Starfire is from the planet Tamaran and her physiology allows her to absorb and convert solar energy, thereby allowing her to fire starbolts and fly. In the comics, her origins story involves her evil sister Komand’r AKA Blackfire, who’s jealous of Kory as she cannot channel solar energy like her, which is why Starfire is in line for the throne instead.

Komand’r gets her revenge when she aids Tamaran’s enemies the Citadel in an invasion of the planet. She sells Kory into years of slavery until Starfire’s able to return to her homeworld and confront her sister, reaching the full potential of her powers in the process. Eventually, to escape execution, Kory steals a spacecraft and heads to Earth to begin her career as a Teen Titan.

You can see why WB are interested in a Starfire origins film as there’s a strong template for a superhero movie right there. Sure, it’d have some similarities to the likes of Thor and Aquaman, given the sibling rivalry and the fight for the throne. But so far, those have been very male-led stories and a Starfire flick could offer a female twist on that type of tale. Sources are also saying the Starfire movie would be set in the new DCEU continuity, which will be established with The Batman, and not the old one.

It certainly sounds like an interesting project, but given how many planned films have fizzled out over at DC over the years, there’s no telling if it’ll make it before cameras. The studio certainly wants to do it, though, and as soon as we get any further updates, we’ll be sure to let you know.