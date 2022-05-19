Warner Bros. ‘The Wonder Twins’ movie has officially been canceled

Weeks after rumors began to circulate, it has been confirmed that Warner Bros. has canceled its plans for a live-action The Wonder Twins movie.

The confirmation comes from a new report by The Wall Street Journal explaining how Discovery CEO David Zaslav has made changes to programming strategies related to HBO Max original films.

Part of these changes have been the cancelation of The Wonder Twins movie as Zaslav felt that its $75 million budget was too high for a movie that was only set to be released via HBO’s streaming service.

The report also reveals how Zaslav plans to increase the number of theatrical releases from Warner Bros. each year. The current goal is to launch between 20 and 25 a year, much higher than last year’s 17 movies.

While this strategy may appear to be taking away from HBO Max, Zaslav claims that movies seem to perform better once arriving on HBO Max after their theatrical release compared to those that debut on the streaming service.

News of The Wonder Twins cancellation first surfaced on May 1. The movie was set to be helmed by Black Adam writer Adam Sztykiel. Right now it isn’t clear whether or not these changes will impact other scheduled HBO Max projects.

Fortunately for fans, there is no shortage of DC content coming their way. Coming soon, fans will have the chance to check out Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman 2, all expected to launch in theaters over the next 12 months.