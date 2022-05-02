Warner Bros. reportedly cancels live-action ‘The Wonder Twins’ movie

HBO Max may not get a 'The Wonder Twins' movie after all.

Warner Bros.’ forthcoming The Wonder Twins adaption has reportedly been canceled, just months after adding a new crew to production.

The Hashtag Show claims that production on the live-action film has been canceled before it even began. According to the report, despite adding a new crew to the project earlier this year, last week they were informed that the movie would not be going forward.

No word was shared as to why the project has been canceled, though the report does cite the Warner Bros., Discovery merger as putting a damper on plans for the studio.

The Wonder Twins movie was first reported in February and was set to be helmed by Adam Sztykiel. In initial reports, it was said that the movie would be launching on the HBO Max streaming service.

Wonder Twins are two of the more obscure characters from the DC Comics universe which would have taken center stage in the movie both written and directed by the Black Adam writer.

While this offering from DC may have been let go, for now, Warner Bros. plans on bringing plenty of other superhero content to fans over the next few years. Later this year fans can expect Sztykiel’s Black Adam, DC League of Super-Pets, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

In 2023 there is even more DC content set to show up including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and Blue Beetle.

For fans of The Wonder Twins, right now no official confirmation has been given of the closure of the project, though more news is expected to come soon.