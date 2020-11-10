WarnerMedia’s New CEO Reportedly Behind Johnny Depp’s Fantastic Beasts 3 Exit

It doesn’t matter if you’re earning minimum wage in a retail job or pocketing millions of dollars for starring in a big budget blockbuster movie, office politics are always a potentially dangerous minefield that needs to be carefully navigated.

Warner Bros. recently made the bold decision to ask Johnny Depp to resign from Fantastic Beasts 3, and the actor obliged knowing that his time was up. However, the news didn’t sit well with his fans, who steadfastly believe that he’s being wrongly persecuted for the outcome of his recent libel trial. After all, his ex-wife Amber Heard is still gainfully employed by the same studio and is set to return as Aquaman 2‘s female lead, something that’s only served to incense Depp’s supporters even more.

EW Conjures Up Several New Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s without even mentioning that Fantastic Beasts creator J.K. Rowling and co-star Ezra Miller have also been embroiled in major controversies of their own this year, but so far, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is the only one that’s lost his job. And now, a new report intimates that the decision was made by WarnerMedia’s recently-appointed CEO Jason Kilar and Warner Bros.’ freshly-installed Chairman Ann Sarnoff.

AT&T merged with Time Warner to create the new multimedia conglomerate in 2018, which has resulted in sweeping changes taking place behind the scenes. Kilar and Sarnoff are said to have issued a hard-line stance when it comes to any of their big stars generating controversy, meaning that Depp was almost destined for the chopping block on Fantastic Beasts 3. That being said, WarnerMedia have still yet to publicly comment on either Heard, Rowling or Miller’s transgressions that brought huge waves of backlash earlier this year, leading to Depp’s supporters calling the studio out for the double standard over the way he’s been treated.