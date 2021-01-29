The Warrens Return In New The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Photos

Since The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It finished shooting in August 2019, two of the most prominent names involved in the franchise have gone on to make some big moves in the horror genre. Creator, producer and former writer and director James Wan jumped into his next feature Malignant just a month after the third installment in the Conjuring franchise wrapped, while star Patrick Wilson signed on to make his directorial debut with Insidious: Chapter 5.

Having originally been scheduled for September last year, The Devil Made Me Do It is now set to simultaneously arrive in theaters and HBO Max on June 4th. The decision for Warner Bros. to release their entire 2021 slate on streaming has proved divisive and more than a little controversial, but it would at least signal that they’re one of the only studios who won’t be shuffling any more titles around the calendar.

The Conjuring Universe has evolved to become the single biggest brand in horror, with over $1.9 billion in box office takings spread across the seven films to date. And even with COVID-19 lurking in the background, The Devil Made Me Do It should see the shared mythology soar past the $2 billion mark.

Now, with the release date edging ever closer, a trailer surely can’t be too far away and a handful of new images have been revealed that show paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren back doing what they do best, which you can check out below.

The first two Conjuring movies scored the strongest reviews in the entire series by quite a distance, so hopes are high that The Devil Made Me Do It will deliver and the pressure is certainly on for director Michael Chaves to step into the sizeable shoes of horror kingpin James Wan.