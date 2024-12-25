Was Donald Trump in ‘Home Alone?’

Before Christopher Columbus brought Harry Potter to the big screen, he devised a depiction of youthful tomfoolery. Home Alone celebrates holiday cheer as one child gets bloody revenge against potential burglars.

Recommended Videos

Starring Macaulay Culkin and brother Kieran in the film that made the former a household name, Home Alone follows young Kevin McCallister after he is mistakenly left alone for the Christmas holidays. While his family gets on a plane to Paris, Kevin has to defend his house from robbers looking to take advantage of the abandoned homestead. What they don’t count on is the almost vicious lengths that Kevin goes to save himself and his house. The broad performances by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern lessen the horror of Kevin’s potentially lethal traps in his house. But even with this in mind, nothing could prepare audiences for the horror that was in store for the sequel two years later, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York had an awkward cameo

By all accounts, Home Alone was not meant to do as well as it did. Many of the actors thought the movie would fail when it reached the box office. Home Alone ended up being a breakout success and classic in many respects. This led to the sequel where Kevin once again finds himself in dire straits.

This holiday season, Kevin makes it with his family to the airport but mistakenly boards the wrong flight, taking him to New York. Home Alone 2 brings back Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern while adding Tim Curry to the list of character actors. The film shot on location and required many scenic views including the Plaza Hotel. However, this particular locale required one stipulation: The participation of its owner. Donald Trump famously has a cameo in the film, but evidently, not because of any desire on the part of Christopher Columbus. In an interview with Business Insider, Columbus recalls that Trump denied them permission to film at the Plaza unless he could appear in the movie.

“So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’ But he did bully his way into the movie.”

Image via Hughes Entertainment / 20th Century Fox

Of course, Trump categorically denies this version of events. He took to his far right social media platform to defend his honor (via Rolling Stone).

“I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That little cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was a big success, and still is, especially around Christmas time. People call me whenever it is aired. That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied, or didn’t want me, why did they put me in, and keep me there, for over 30 years? Because I was, and still am, great for the movie, that’s why!”

Apparently the President-elect doesn’t recall that Home Alone was already a mightily successful brand and didn’t need his input, but good luck convincing him of that cold, hard fact. Then again, just as he railed against his depiction in The Apprentice, no one can really be surprised by this reaction.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy