Amazon has just released another sneak peek at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and announced that a full trailer is coming on July 14.

Fans of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional world have been fidgeting with anxiety and excitement over news of The Rings of Power, the most ambitious live-action adaptation of Middle-earth to date, whose first season has already cost Amazon more than $450 million to make, turning it into the most expensive television production in history.

So far, we’ve seen a ton of promotional images and even a short teaser, but we can’t really judge the series, or know what to expect, for that matter, until a proper first look in the form of a trailer.

Fortunately, it seems that the show’s marketing machine is gearing up to release the first full trailer, and a first sneak peek reveals a meteorite pushing past Arda’s horizons to land on Middle-earth, with characters like Elrond, Gil-galad, Celebrimbor, the Dwarves, and even the new Harfoots watching in amazement and concern.

Another extended version of the teaser has since found its way to social media platforms, which shows even more characters turning their gaze toward the mysterious meteorite. The teaser also seems to incorporate the first look at the Ents in the Second Age, which I hardly need to tell you is an exciting reveal.

The teaser ends by announcing that the full trailer is coming on July 14, which is a little more than a week from now, so stay tuned.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is slated for a Sep. 2 premiere on Prime Video.