Watch: Andrew Garfield Steals The Show In Trailer For Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom!

The above new trailer was released by Netflix today for Tick, Tick…Boom!, a musical that should hype fans of Broadway shows. That’s because the movie is directed by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, with the movie being based on Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical stage production of the same name.

The film stars Andrew Garfield as an up-and-coming theater composer navigating love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City on the cusp of his 30th birthday. The film also co-stars Vanessa Hudgens as Karessa and Bradley Whitford as Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim.

It will be the directorial debut for a feature film for Miranda, who was the original co-creator of the Broadway musical In The Heights, which recently was adapted into a movie that released back in the summer to critical acclaim but poor box office turnout (the coronavirus pandemic may well have played a role in that and the film was also released to HBO Max the same day).

Steven Levenson penned the screenplay for Netflix’s Tick, Tick…Boom!, adapting it from the original book by Larson, who passed away on January 25th, 1996, the night before the off-Broadway premiere of his acclaimed musical Rent. Tick, Tick…Boom! hits Netflix on November 19th, 2021.