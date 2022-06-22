Fans itching for some fresh Captain America content have had their prayers answered, with a new fan film showcasing a brutal actual sequence.

It’s been six years since the last solo Captain America film, with Captain America: Civil War recently celebrating its anniversary. Since then, Cap has appeared in both Infinity War and Endgame, and the iconic shield has been passed onto Sam Wilson during Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Fans needn’t wait much longer to see Steve Rogers though with Godefroy Ryckewaert’s fan film is sating the appetites of fans. Step aside Chris Evans, we’ve got Quentin d’Hainaut now to hold the circular shield. There’s some truly spectacular choreography in the 120-second film, and perhaps it’ll lead to a future collaboration with Marvel Studios.

The film was originally released in 2019, but has caught the internet’s attention recently, although nobody is quite sure why. Perhaps the desire for more action with the star-spangled man with a plan really is that intense..

There is a fourth Captain America film in the works, with Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking up the mantle following his Disney Plus series. Little is known about the project other than the fact Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are attached to pen the script. The duo wrote Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and both have some experience in feature film writing.

Whether or not Chris Evans will return to play “old Cap” is up for speculation, since he never officially died after Endgame. Can super soldiers even die? Regardless, we’ll see the shield return soon in an official Marvel release.