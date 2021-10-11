Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger Pranks Danny DeVito With Loaded Cigar

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t above a spot of trolling when the occasion calls for it, most famously goading Sylvester Stallone into starring in the terrible Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. The Terminator star read the script and knew it was awful, but he instructed his PR team to leak that he was interested, knowing it would convince Sly to sign on in an attempt to get one over on his rival.

However, the action icon has been on the receiving end more than once, with Danny DeVito lacing one of Arnold’s beloved cigars with marijuana when they were shooting 1988 comedy Twins. The 74 year-old clearly hasn’t forgotten, and when they reunited to formally announce sequel Triplets was happening at long last, he decided to try and exact his revenge.

It didn’t quite go to plan, with Schwarzenegger sharing in his newsletter that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia veteran was actually pretty pleased to get a weed-infused cigar.

“This month I also got together with my friend Danny DeVito to promote our movie Triplets! Ivan Reitman, our director who you know from Twins, Kindergarten Cop, and Ghostbusters, wanted to get us together with our new, third brother, Tracy Morgan over Zoom. Naturally, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring back a prank Danny pulled on me all those years ago on the set of Twins. You may remember the story about Danny putting marijuana in my cigar. Well this time we turned the tables! We waited until the end of the shoot and gave Danny the gift. But unfortunately he still has the nose of a bloodhound, and sniffed out the special ingredient right away. Here is the video of me giving him the cigar. I’m still waiting on Danny to send me the video of him giving it a try later that night.”

Instead of a payback prank more than 30 years later, Schwarzenegger inadvertently gave DeVito a gift, because he looks pretty thrilled in the video once he discovers what makes the cigar so special. Eddie Murphy may have dropped out, but Tracy Morgan is on board to round out the central cast of Triplets, which is really happening after enduring so many false starts.