Watch: Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two Trailer Teases The Next Chapter

The first part doesn’t even release until over a month’s time, but Warner Bros. Animation has already started promoting Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two, with a brand new trailer for the second half of the animated epic dropping this Tuesday. The adaptation of the seminal comic book arc from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale has been split into two, with Part One landing in June, and going by this preview, Part Two following shortly after.

The promo teases the drama reaching a peak after the more mystery-driven first half. Just as in the comic, The Long Halloween will follow the Dark Knight’s investigation into the Holiday Killer, a serial murderer who takes out a victim – usually someone key to Carmine Falcone’s criminal empire – on a special day of the calendar. In Part Two, the stress is leading Harvey Dent to the dark side, with many of Batman’s greatest enemies getting in on the action, too.

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is taking on the role of the Caped Crusader for these two movies, with Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy) voicing Two-Face. Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), meanwhile, is joining the DC universe as Poison Ivy, while Billy Burke (Twilight) is Commissioner Gordon and Titus Welliver (Deadwood) is Falcone. Though not heard in this trailer, much-missed Glee actress Naya Rivera portrays Catwoman, The Suicide Squad star David Dastmalchian voices Calendar Man and Batman: Arkham Knight‘s Troy Baker returns as the Joker.

All in all, there’s much to recommend in these Long Halloween films. On top of the great source material and stacked voice cast, the new house visual style that the DC animated universe has adopted – pioneered in 2020’s Superman: Man of Tomorrow – continues to impress. It’s not quite a match to Sale’s original artwork, but it’s got a strong comic book-y flavor nonetheless and fans will not want to miss these.

Catch Batman: The Long Halloween Part One when it releases on DVD and Blu-Ray on June 22nd.