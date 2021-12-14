Doctor Strange might not be much of a people person, but that’s definitely not true of the man who plays him, Benedict Cumberbatch. At long last, Spider-Man: No Way Home held its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night, and in one moment from the red carpet that has gone viral on social media, Cumberbatch fled from his own security guards in order to spend more time with his adoring fans.

In the hilarious video, Cumberbatch can be seen running back the way he came in order to escape his security team so that he can wave and pose for the fans gathered just outside the event. Though social distancing prevented him from getting up close and personal to sign autographs and pose for selfies, it’s clear from all the whooping and cheering that the crowd appreciated the lengths the Avengers: Endgame star went to share some time with them.

See the moment for yourself via the tweet below:

Benedict Cumberbatch running away from his security at the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere to greet fans 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Z0RnXqyzem — Binge Watch This (@BingeWatchThis_) December 14, 2021

No Way Home marks Cumberbatch’s sixth time playing the Sorcerer Supreme, coming soon after his voice-over role in Disney Plus’ What If…? and ahead of his very own sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, next spring. As for how he fits into this Spidey threequel, the trailers have revealed that Tom Holland’s webhead goes to Strange to attempt to magic away the world’s knowledge of his secret identity. However, the spell backfires and dangerous villains from across the multiverse are unleashed on New York.

Following yesterday’s premiere, the first reviews for No Way Home are in — and thankfully they’re glowing. The film opened to a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising its twists, turns, and surprising emotional depth. After so much hype, there was a worry the movie wouldn’t measure up, but luckily, it looks like we’re in for a huge treat when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally opens in US theaters this Thursday.