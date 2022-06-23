Watch: Bill Skarsgård gets creepy again in ‘Barbarian’ trailer

If you thought Bill Skarsgård was creepy enough as Pennywise in It, wait until you see the Swedish-born actor as an unsettling “renter” of an oddly-inviting house. Earlier today, 20th Century Studios released the official mind-bending trailer for Barbarian — an upcoming psychological horror/thriller that looks to perplex the minds of its viewers and leave you never wanting to ask a random stranger for help ever again.

Directed by Zach Cregger, Barbarian follows a young woman — portrayed by Georgina Campbell — who stumbles upon a relatively normal-looking house that she believes to be a type of Airbnb. That is until she discovers that more sinister antics are happening within the house’s interior. The star-studded lineup also includes horror veteran Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler in supporting roles. The official synopsis is as follows:

“In Barbarian, a young woman traveling to Detroit for a job interview books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked, and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest.”

Additionally, 20th Century Studios has released the eye-popping official poster for the movie on their official Twitter account. The image depicts Campbell’s character standing at the top of the basement steps, bathed in an aesthetically-pleasing neon red tinge.

BARBARIAN. Only in theaters August 31. pic.twitter.com/ijuZ2QqmJp — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 23, 2022

Barbarian is scheduled to be released in theaters Aug. 31.