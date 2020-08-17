Watch: Boba Fett Gets His Own Star Wars Movie In Awesome Fan Trailer

It seems ironic that one of the most beloved and iconic supporting characters in the Star Wars franchise made his debut in what’s widely regarded as the worst thing to ever come out of a galaxy far, far away, with Boba Fett‘s first appearance coming as part of 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special.

After being embraced as a part of canon, the bounty hunter made his big screen debut in The Empire Strikes Back and has since gone on to find himself a featured part of the expanded universe, not to mention an all-time fan favorite. Despite his enduring popularity, though, Boba Fett has never played a major role in any Star Wars-related projects so far, and has always tended to remain as a background player.

This Cool Piece Of Star Wars Fan Art Imagines How Boba Fett Might Have Escaped The Sarlacc Pit 1 of 2

Before the Anthology experiment was abandoned following Solo‘s poor performance at the box office, a Boba Fett spinoff was in the works that was reportedly to be scripted by the X-Men franchise’s Simon Kinberg, with Logan‘s James Mangold set to direct. The idea of a cosmic Western hailing from the filmmaker responsible for one of the greatest comic book movies ever made was an exciting proposition, but as Lucasfilm’s focus shifted to The Mandalorian, the entire lineup of Anthology movies was abandoned.

However, for those that want to imagine how Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story could have looked, content creators Smasher have released an awesome fan trailer (seen above) that offers a glimpse of what could have been. The solo outing may have fallen by the wayside as the studio reconfigured their approach to Star Wars, but the character’s upcoming appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian has been rumored to potentially lead to a spinoff show for the fan favorite. As such, we may yet see Boba Fett finally emerge from the shadows and strike out on his own.