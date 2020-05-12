Boba Fett Project Reportedly In Development At Disney+

Boba Fett is back, baby! Woo! The iconic Star Wars character has finally clawed and blasted his way out of the Sarlaac Pit and is confirmed to be making an appearance in the second season of The Mandalorian. Even better, he’ll be played by the supremely talented Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison (which makes sense, as Boba Fett is a clone of Jango).

Over the last week, we saw speculation (soon to be confirmed) that we’d already seen Fett in the first season episode “The Gunslinger” as the mysterious presence who saved Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand. But now we’re hearing that Lucasfilm has plans for Fett beyond The Mandalorian and may even be giving him his own Disney+ show.

The story comes from FandomWire, who claim that a solo Boba Fett TV series or movie is in development for the streaming site and builds on the unused treatments from Josh Trank and James Mangold’s cancelled Fett projects. However, they stress that this is merely in development, meaning there’s no guarantee that it’ll actually make it to air.

That being said, the success and popularity of The Mandalorian would seem to make a separate Boba Fett series a bit unlikely. After all, it seems redundant to have two concurrent shows about intergalactic bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe that look (at first glance) identical to one another. Plus, it’s known that The Mandalorian was born out of various concepts from the cancelled Boba Fett projects, so we may have already seen much of the Trank/Mangold material.

In any case, Temuera Morrison is all but certain to knock this out of the park, meaning this incarnation of Boba Fett will certainly kick ass for quite a while yet. But I think the critically acclaimed and hugely popular adventures of The Mandalorian mean he won’t be getting his own solo show. Then again, Lucasfilm have made weirder decisions over the years, and I wouldn’t put it past them to run two different productions featuring incredibly similar characters.