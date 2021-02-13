Watch: New Boss Level Trailer Sees Frank Grillo Going After Mel Gibson

It’s been a long time since Mel Gibson was regarded as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, but his recent ventures into B-tier genre cinema have nonetheless thrown up plenty of massively enjoyable results over the last decade.

2012’s actioner Get the Gringo is a painfully overlooked hidden gem, while Blood Father saw Gibson on prime grizzled form in another well-received thriller that found a huge second life on streaming. Dragged Across Concrete, meanwhile, was a hard-boiled noir with an explosively violent finale, and his recent turn as Santa Claus in Fatman will surely become an alternative Christmas cult favorite.

Continuing his minor resurgence of sorts, the Lethal Weapon star lends his charisma and gravitas to Joe Carnahan’s Boss Level, which sees Frank Grillo stuck in a time loop as a special forces soldier who learns to fight his way through the same day over and over again, slowly edging towards Gibson’s villain in order to save both his estranged wife and the world.

An action movie spin on the Groundhog Day concept is a more than welcome one, and Boss Level promises a non-stop barrage of fistfights, shootouts and car chases, anchored by the always reliable Grillo in the lead role. The film has sat on the shelf for a long time having initially wrapped in May 2018, but Hulu beat out some stiff competition to secure the distribution rights, and it hits the platform on March 5th.

Audiences have been starved of balls to the wall escapism and high-octane action for a while now, and Boss Level looks like it’ll deliver in spades when it arrives in just a few weeks.