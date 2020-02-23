Watch: Brad Pitt Battles Zombies In World War Z 2 Fan Trailer

World War Z was a commercial success, but it had one heck of a rough production, with its long, long shoot consisting of heavy reshoots and script re-writes. Its sequel, World War Z 2, didn’t have an easier time of things, either, and was in development hell for years before being cancelled.

If you’ll recall, it was originally going to release on June 9th, 2017, but that date (and then director J.A. Bayona) came and went. David Fincher was attached to helm the pic for a while, too, though he eventually stepped away as well. And while Paramount insisted that it’d eventually get made, the studio finally pulled the plug on it last year after realizing that it just wasn’t going to happen.

We suppose it could be resurrected in a few years’ time, but for now, we’ll have to make do with the original film only. And this awesome fan-made trailer, of course, which you can check out up above. Though not terribly long, it comes to us courtesy of YouTube channel Smasher and teases what a World War Z 2 could look like and frankly, has us hoping that one day, someone will be able to get the project back into production.

Though far from a perfect film, World War Z was a wholly enjoyable zombie romp and certainly managed to entertain. It had problems, sure, but a sequel could fix those and also expand upon the interesting foundation laid down by the 2013 movie. Then again, with Brad Pitt recently saying he’d be stepping away from the spotlight for a while, and the actor pushing 60, Paramount may be running out of time to get it made.

Tell us, though, would you still like to see a World War Z 2, or should the studio just leave the property on the shelf for the foreseeable future? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.