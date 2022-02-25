Watch: Brad Pitt stars in viral ‘Bullet Train’ trailer teaser

If there’s one high concept action movie that deserves to be on your radar this year, it’s the star-studded Bullet Train.

Based on Kōtarō Isaka’s novel Maria Beetle, the blockbuster marks the latest feature from John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, widely regarded and lauded as one of the industry’s top talents when it comes to bruising, bone-crunching, and expertly-choreographed mayhem.

The premise is a delightfully simple one, following a quintet of assassins who all find themselves aboard the titular mode of transport, where they discover that each of their individual assignments are connected somehow. Bullet Train was recently pushed back from April to a prime mid-July release date, and now the first piece of viral marketing has arrived.

The promotional video for the fictional Nippon Speed Line is narrated by star Brad Pitt, and also gives us our first look at the actor in character. The March 2 date hints that we’ll be getting the first trailer for Bullet Train next Wednesday at 1am EST, and it’s about time.

Joining Pitt in the action extravaganza are… deep breath… Joey King, Andrew Koji, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bad Bunny and Sandra Bullock, meaning we’ve got high hopes that Bullet Train kicks the volume of ass we’re expecting.