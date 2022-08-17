Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is sharing her experience geeking out over a new Avengers rollercoaster — featuring the likes of herself and Iron Man — at Disneyland Paris, including gushing about the experience with her The Marvels co-star, Iman Vellani.

According to Larson, the Avengers Assemble: Flight Force rollercoaster even earned a score of 10/10 by Vellani. Larson rated Vellani’s “reaction to the gift shop” even higher, at 15/10. The clip of Larson and Vellani geeking out together was shared on Larson’s Instagram account and it’s clear by both actors’ reactions that the rollercoaster already boasts a reputation for speed.

The Oscar-winning Larson’s Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, is a certified heavyweight within the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point, with her powers ranking among the very highest of all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. To see her chumming it up with Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the acclaimed Disney Plus show Ms. Marvel, is perhaps a taste of what we can expect in the forthcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Not only will The Marvels star Larson and Vellani but it will also feature Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau, who gained her own set of superpowers thanks to the events that unfolded in WandaVision. Monica is the daughter of Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau, who was Carol’s best friend in Captain Marvel. In the MCU, Maria sadly passed away from cancer during the Blip.

Lynch later reprised her role as Maria Rambeau as Earth-838’s Captain Marvel variant in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was a member of the Illuminati. Even though Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch slaughtered almost all the members of the alternate-dimension superhero team in that film, including Captain Marvel, we have a modicum of hope that she might return in a future Marvel movie. That is because Maria Rambeau was unconvincingly defeated by having a concrete column felled upon her by Scarlet Witch, making us suspect she may have survived the ordeal, given how powerful she is supposed to be.

We’ll have to see if a subplot for The Marvels involves Monica reuniting with her mother, Maria, from another dimension, when the movie comes to theaters on July 28, 2023.