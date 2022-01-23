Watch: Bruce Wayne broods in first clip from ‘The Batman’

The marketing campaign for The Batman is kicking into high gear, with Warner Bros. having now released the first official clip from Matt Reeves’ hotly-anticipated comic book adaptation.

However, there’s no sign of the Dark Knight suited up and ready for action, with the footage instead focusing on the funeral scene we’ve seen teased in previous trailers and TV spots. In fact, Robert Pattinson doesn’t even utter a single word, but that doesn’t mean the scene isn’t dripping in tension and atmosphere.

It’s a smart marketing ploy to have the first clip, which runs for almost three minutes, feature precisely no dialogue from the lead character, or even a sniff of his costumed alter ego. While plenty of fans would have preferred something a bit more action-heavy, the studio are starting things off slow by drip-feeding us plot information, and some glimpses of the explosive action sequences will no doubt follow soon enough.

We’re less than six weeks away from The Batman coming to theaters, where audiences will be able to luxuriate in Reeves’ grounded and gritty version of Gotham City for almost three hours, so this is going to be the first of many clips to come as we inch closer and closer to the Caped Crusader’s latest reboot.