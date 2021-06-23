Watch: New Candyman Trailer Will Give You A Good Scare

Based on everything we’d seen of it, the Candyman reboot was all set to do big numbers at the box office last year, with the pic finding itself as one of 2020’s most anticipated horror efforts. Not much has changed in that regard, except for the fact that it was pushed back thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic and will now be with us on August 27th.

Horror maestro Jordan Peele’s involvement as producer and co-writer has certainly heightened anticipation, but let’s not forget the rest of the cast and crew that’ve been assembled. Indeed, director Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris will no doubt ensure that Candyman turns out to be something pretty special when it finally lands in theaters, scaring audiences around the world out of their seats. And now, we have another new look at the pic thanks to the spooky trailer up above.

Once again, the footage on display leaves us with an optimistic feeling about this fresh stab at the property and as mentioned before, the talent assembled is certainly impressive. That’s not always a sure sign of success, of course, but things are looking good for the project at the moment.

After all, A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It both scored solid openings, showing us that audiences are open to heading back to theaters in big numbers if it means they’ll get a healthy dose of scares. And luckily, Candyman looks to deliver on that front and then some. Let’s not forget, DaCosta has already said that she made the film with the intention of viscerally disturbing those who watch it, and it appears as if she’ll be able to make good on that.