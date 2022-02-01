I Want You Back, a romantic comedy starring humor virtuosos Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, is dropping on Amazon Prime Video just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The plot of the film centers around two people, Day’s Peter and Slate’s Emma, united by their inability to get over their exes. Rather than move on (maybe with each other?), the duo instead plots to sabotage the relationships of their respective exes with their new partners in order to win each one back.

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate can't move on in 'I Want You Back'

Based on the trailer, the movie looks to be a fun amalgamation of Horrible Bosses and The Parent Trap. Even though we could probably correctly guess the movie’s ending, that isn’t stopping us from looking forward to what looks to be a fun escape on love day — whether you are single or want to enjoy what will perhaps end up being the ultimate meet-cute with your loved one.

The film also stars Scott Eastwood as Emma’s punchably handsome ex, Noah, and Gina Rodriguez as Anne, the woman Peter thought was the love of his life before she started dating a middle school drama teacher with a brief-but-pretentious social media bio.

Rounding out the cast are Manny Jacinto, Ann’s new boyfriend, and Clark Backo’s Ginny, Noah’s new girlfriend.

The film was written by Love, Simon scribes Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It’s directed by Big Time Adolescence’s Jason Orley.

I Want You Back comes to Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 11.