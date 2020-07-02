Charlize Theron is certainly one of the most critically-acclaimed actresses out there, having picked up one Academy Award win from three nominations thanks to her roles in more dramatic fare, but the 44 year-old has also become one of the industry’s premiere action stars lately.

Be it in supporting parts in flashy heist thrillers like The Italian Job remake and the Fast & Furious franchise, or starring in pics like Atomic Blonde and Mad Max: Fury Road, the South African actress certainly knows her way around green-screens and stuntwork and is one of the very few female names that’s become a proven and bankable draw in a genre usually dominated by brawn and biceps.

Later this month, we’ll see her star in Netflix’s The Old Guard, with the comic book adaptation set to hit the streaming site on July 10th. The footage we’ve seen so far has teased some exhilarating fist-fights and shootouts and now, a new trailer has dropped online which continues that trend, promising a flashy action movie with Theron at its core and kicking tons of ass.

Based on Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez’s comic of the same name, The Old Guard tells the story of a group of mercenaries who are really centuries-old immortals that possess incredible fighting skills and are able to heal from any wound. Theron plays their leader Andromache of Scythia, also known as Andy.

Born in the Western Asian Steppes in the 5th Millennium BCE, she’s both a bounty hunter and soldier but also “a revolutionary who was once worshipped as a god.” Clearly, she’s not someone you want to get on the wrong side of, and as you can see in the trailer above, she certainly knows how to hold her own in a fight.

Look for The Old Guard to hit Netflix on July 10th.