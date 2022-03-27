Watch: Chris Hemsworth celebrates the end of shooting on ‘Extraction 2’

Having been absent from our screens for the entirety of 2021 (bar his voice performance as his signature character in Disney Plus series Marvel’s What If…?), Chris Hemsworth has gotten back to work in a major way, with a slew of high-profile projects currently in various stages of production and development.

Even though fans are beginning to grow impatient waiting for a trailer, he reprises his career-defining role in a landmark fourth solo blockbuster in Taika Waititi’s July release Thor: Love and Thunder, with Netflix sci-fi actioner Spiderhead also set to hit streaming before the end of the year.

On top of that, Hemsworth remains attached to play the villain in Mad Max: Furiousa, while there’s also the small matter of Extraction 2, with the star and director Sam Hargrave out to prove a point after the original was dislodged as the platform’s most-watched original feature ever.

There’s still no word on a release date as of yet, but as you can see from the video below that Hemsworth shared on Instagram, we do at least know that principal photography on Tyler Rake’s return is over.

With Spiderhead having wrapped in early 2021, it’s likely that Netflix will push Extraction 2 to next year in order to prevent Hemsworth overload, especially when the opening installment fared so well after premiering in April.

Producers Joe and Anthony Russo have plans for an entire cinematic universe of bone-crunching, neck-snapping carnage, so some groundwork for the future might even end up being laid whenever Extraction 2 comes to the small screen.