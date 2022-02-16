Watch: Chris Pine is out of options in first trailer for ‘The Contractor’

Paramount Pictures has released the first trailer for Tarik Saleh’s The Contractor today.

The action film stars Chris Pine (Star Trek) as James Harper, a dishonorably discharged U.S. special forces veteran who, faced with debt, enters the underground world of private mercenaries with his friend and comrade, Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma). Their first mission goes awry, however, and Harper finds himself embroiled in a conspiracy and surrounded by enemies and accomplices he can’t trust.

Pine and Foster star alongside Kiefer Sutherland (24) who plays fellow veteran and commander of the private contractors, as well as Gillian Jacobs (Community), Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky), Nina Hoss (Homeland), Amira Casar (Sisters in Arms), Fares Fares (Safe House), J.D. Pardo (F9), and Florian Munteanu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Originally titled Violence of Action and due out last December, The Contractor is Saleh’s English-language film debut. The Swedish director of The Nile Hilton Incident, who directed the “Phase Space” episode of Westworld, heads the project written by J.P. Davis (Fighting Tommy Riley) and produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

The film is being produced by Iwanyk’s Thunder Road Films, 30WEST, and STX Films.

The Contractor releases in theaters and on digital storefronts April 1.