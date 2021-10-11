Watch: Chris Pratt Trolls Fans With First Look At Super Mario Bros.

The internet reacted in exactly the way you’d expect when it was announced that Chris Pratt would heading up the star-studded voice cast of Illumination Entertainment’s animated Super Mario Bros. movie.

Half of Twitter roundly praised the charismatic A-lister, who has a solid track record in the genre thanks to The LEGO Movie and Pixar’s Onward, while the rest trashed him and attempted to mount a cancellation attempt for what felt like the umpteenth time. The actor admitted it’s a dream come true, but that doesn’t mean he’s not above trolling fans already, despite the ensemble only being made public a couple of weeks ago.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Jurassic World star shared an exclusive ‘first look’ from one of Super Mario Bros.‘ major set pieces, which you can check out below.

Joe Manganiello Becomes Mario In Amazing Super Smash Bros. Fan Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Star-Lord makes for a surprisingly convincing Mario, but unfortunately the clip doesn’t reveal how he would have fared in what Drax the Destroyer dubbed ‘the dance-off that saved the universe’ in Avengers: Infinity War. Super Mario Bros. isn’t coming to theaters until December 2022, so it’s going to be a long time before we get a real glimpse at what directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have in store, but we can at least expect the visuals to be a lot more polished than slapping a hat, nose and mustache on Peter Quill.