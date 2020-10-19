Forget about Halloween, it’s time to get in the festive spirit with this new trailer for The Christmas Chronicles 2! In about a month’s time, Netflix will deliver the much anticipated sequel to their 2018 holiday hit featuring Kurt Russell as Santa Claus. The movie went down a treat with family audiences looking for a new Christmas classic, and this season they’ll have the follow-up to enjoy.

As you can see in the promo, Russell is once again in Santa’s red coat, and he’s also joined by real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, following her smaller role in the first film. Kids Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy (Judah Lewis) are likewise back to help the Clauses when Christmas once again comes under threat, this time from magical troublemaker Belsnickel (Deadpool 2‘s Julian Dennison), who pinches the enchanted Christmas star from the North Pole.

For more, you can check out the full synopsis for The Christmas Chronicles 2 below:

“It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit.”

Veteran filmmaker Chris Columbus produced the first one, but this time he stepped up to write and direct. That certainly bodes well for the pic’s quality, seeing as Columbus knows a thing or two about how to make a standout Christmas movie or just great family entertainment in general, after helming Home Alone 2, Mrs. Doubtfire and the first two Harry Potters (which are still the best ones, don’t @ me).

Be sure to catch The Christmas Chronicles 2 when it drops on Netflix on November 25th, as it’s looking to be an awesome festive treat. Not to mention another surefire hit for the streaming service, who’ve been on a real hot streak lately when it comes to pumping out great original content for subscribers to enjoy.