Watch: classic horror is reborn in first trailer for A24’s new movie ‘X’

Horror fans are in for a new wild ride as A24 has released the trailer for its latest horror movie extravaganza, X.

The upcoming horror movie follows a group of young filmmakers with plans to shoot an adult film at a private farmhouse in deep Texas. However, things quickly take a turn for the worse when an older couple, who are hosting the group of young adults at their home, suddenly reveal a recipe for darker intentions.

In the trailer, several scenes cut in-and-out between clips of the apparent adult film with the ongoing troubles happening in the farmhouse at night. Just by the looks of the trailer itself, horror fans will gladly succumb to the ‘70s aesthetic, a retro use of camera shots, and a plethora of bloody terror. From the inclusion of vintage ‘70s-era porn to the delightful fear found in A24’s contemporary horror, there is plenty here for fans to enjoy.

Written and directed by Ti West, director of The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, the film also stars Mia Goth, Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega, and Brittany Snow, many of which are very familiar names in the realm of modern cinematic horror. In addition to the main cast, other cast members include Owen Campbell, Martin Henderson, and Stephen Ure.

Known for its production of independent horror films, such as Hereditary and The VVITCH, A24 is notoriously recognized as a production studio that elevates the careers of young filmmakers.

X is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 18, 2022.