Watch: The Craft: Legacy Trailer Teases Blumhouse’s New Sequel

Certain immutable facts of life will always stay the same. Monkeys are found on the ground, fish in the sea, birds up in the sky, and Hollywood will never stop rebooting every darn film under the sun. Nature in harmony, then.

The Craft is a 1996 supernatural horror flick that may not be a household name, but certainly has a strong cult following. One which led to a new installment being pushed into development, with early word that it would be a reboot. Things seemed to have changed, however, as Bloody Disgusting points out that the project will actually take the form of a sequel instead, and we’ve even got our first look at it today thanks to the trailer up above.

Zoe Lister-Jones has writing and directing credits on this new take on the property, while cast members include Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, David Duchovny, Michelle Monaghan and Julian Grey. And so far, at least, it looks like Blumhouse is cooking something up that’ll please the original’s fanbase while also planting the seeds for a fresh new direction for the franchise to head in moving forward.

Just in case you still have doubts about this being a continuation, though, the studio’s official plot summary clearly spells it out, as it reads as follows:

“In Blumhouse’s continuation of the cult hit The Craft, an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.”

So, that certainly leaves no room for doubt about what form this new movie will take. And with an October 28th VOD release locked in, it won’t be long now before we see whether the film will be able to offer up a pleasing continuation of The Craft or end up as just one of the many, many, horror sequels to arrive decades after the original that fail to make a mark.