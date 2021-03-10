Watch: Darkseid And Steppenwolf Get Their Own Justice League Trailer

When Zack Snyder was first hired to build the DCEU, he had a five-movie arc in mind for the franchise’s marquee characters, one that would’ve seen the two halves of Justice League dropped on either side of Ben Affleck’s The Batman. Instead, it’s now taken three and a half years since the awful theatrical cut premiered for audiences to see what the director originally wanted to bring us.

Indeed, it’s been a long and painful journey to get to this point, and the very fabric of Warner Bros. and DC Films’ cinematic universe is completely unrecognizable from what it was back when Justice League first hit theaters. Still, getting to finally see what Zack had planned all those years ago is hugely exciting and with just days standing between us and the fabled Snyder Cut, the marketing machine is kicking into high gear.

Admittedly, it’s mostly being powered by the director himself, who’s been dropping new promos for the pic nearly every day for about a week now. And the latest one places the focus on the two big bads: Darkseid and Steppenwolf.

Though it’s getting to be a bit much with all these new trailers, at four hours in length, you can rest assured that even after everything we’ve seen, Snyder will still have tons of surprises in store for us once the film itself arrives. Expectations for it are through the roof at this point, but if it can deliver on some of the exciting teases we’ve already been treated to, then it looks like Justice League will be able to really drive up subscriber numbers for HBO Max. Which, let’s face it, is the only reason Warner Bros. let Zack go ahead and do this in the first place.