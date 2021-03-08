Watch: Wonder Woman Gets Her Own Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is now about a week and a half away from hitting HBO Max. And before its streaming debut next week, Warner Bros. is unloading a final marketing push which includes delivering a new promo every day that puts the spotlight on a different member of the superhero team. The last few days have brought us trailers for Batman, Superman, Aquaman and the Flash, and now it’s Wonder Woman’s turn.

The footage opens with a shot of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince looking in horror at something unseen, although we know from previous trailers that it’s an ancient depiction of Darkseid, from the last time he invaded Earth. We then see the Amazonian princess back on Themyscira, looking pensive as she watches over the island. Finally, we jump into the midst of the League’s battle with Steppenwolf. “Don’t engage alone,” Diana tells her teammates. “We do this together.”

New Zack Snyder's Justice League Photos Show Off Batman And Mera 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Diana was only just on our screens last December in her own solo sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, so it’s a thrill for fans to have more from the heroine so soon. Remember, though, the Snyder Cut is mostly set in its own timeline, meaning we shouldn’t expect the hero to start flying, following her learning to master this ability in WW84. It’s known that Wondy will be key in ultimately besting Steppenwolf and his forces in this version of the story, though.

Now that Wonder Woman’s promo is here, that means we can expect Cyborg to get his own trailer tomorrow, which will likely tease the additional backstory and humanization of the character that was missing from the theatrical cut. Indeed, there’ll be plenty more screen time for all six heroes in the four-hour epic that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League when it premieres on HBO Max from next Thursday, March 18th.