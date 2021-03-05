Watch: Henry Cavill’s Superman Gets His Own Justice League Trailer

You may have missed it, but Superman has been generating one or two headlines over the last week. While he’s been maintaining complete radio silence since J.J. Abrams’ reboot was first announced, presumably because he’s busy shooting The Witcher season 2 on the other side of the world, many fans are furious about Henry Cavill being replaced for the Big Blue Boy Scout’s next standalone outing.

Though that hasn’t been confirmed just yet, it’s looking pretty much inevitable at this stage, but the actor is still the DCEU’s contracted Superman, so it isn’t necessarily the end of the line for his Kal-El, despite what the doomsayers may be proclaiming. There’s also the small matter of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is less than two weeks away, and looks to give the iconic superhero a much better and more substantial arc than he enjoyed in the theatrical edition.

As expected, yesterday’s teaser focused on Ben Affleck’s Batman was just the first of many, and now each member of the titular team is getting their own promo. Superman is the latest, and the Kryptonian crimefighter is sporting the black suit that fans have been desperate to see ever since Snyder first revealed it in an image last year.

Cavill’s most memorable contribution to the first stab at Justice League was whatever the hell it was the effects team did to his face, but at the very least, the director’s preferred cut will make him an integral part of the battle against the forces of Darkseid, as well as a genuine cog in the plot, as opposed to a big dead MacGuffin that’s hastily resurrected in a rush to get to the climactic third act showdown.