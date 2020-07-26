Justice League Fans Freaking Out Over Snyder Cut’s Black Suit Superman

Zack Snyder promised that he would debut some brand new footage from his cut of Justice League this weekend, and the filmmaker certainly didn’t disappoint when it came time to make the big reveal.

After years of rumors and speculation, the brief clip finally revealed Henry Cavill’s Superman wearing the iconic black suit, which already hints that the Man of Steel has a much more important role to play in the Snyder Cut, after his appearance in the theatrical release was reduced to little more than an extended cameo and his greatest contribution to the entire movie was how distracting and terrible the CGI used to digitally remove his Mission: Impossible – Fallout mustache ending up being.

The brief clip also seemed to confirm that Jeremy Irons’ Alfred would be getting a boost in screen time, but even if Superman was seen sharing the screen with the Avengers, it wouldn’t matter, as the internet’s focus would remain solely on the black suit. It would be an understatement to say that the long-awaited confirmation that we’d see the alternate costume after Kal-El’s resurrection has gone down a storm with Justice League fans, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Henry Cavill in the black suit is all I’m going to think about for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/aCdIHIXeVN — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 25, 2020

We were blessed by Superman in Black Suit. It happened. But, I wasn't ready. 😂 — Z (@AMagicWriter) July 25, 2020

Black Suit Superman is finally here!! After 4 years of speculating and wishing for it, we finally get to see it!! This movie is gonna be a blessing honestly pic.twitter.com/U0j0JbwoL6 — Zac (@zactalkscomics) July 25, 2020

BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN BLACK SUIT SUPERMAN pic.twitter.com/DcM72SvJEY — Stark (@StarkJeweIs) July 25, 2020

Black suit Superman just showing up on my timeline today…I wasn’t ready pic.twitter.com/dltBPHeCdv — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Having revealed Darkseid and the black Superman suit as the first two pieces of official footage, Zack Snyder knows exactly how to get people talking when it comes to his cut of Justice League, and it isn’t a coincidence that both teasers are based on plot threads that were left on the cutting room floor once Joss Whedon stepped in to get the troubled production across the finish line.

With Snyder confirming that a full-length teaser trailer is less than a month away, anticipation is already reaching fever pitch as the fans eagerly wait to find out what other wholesale changes the filmmaker has made to the story, one which disappointed so many when Justice League originally hit theaters.