Zack Snyder Reveals Justice League Teaser Trailer Release Date

It’s been a whirlwind couple of months for DC fans, ever since it was announced that the Justice League Snyder Cut is actually being released on HBO Max next year. Following the announcement, we’ve received a brief clip which featured Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and teased the coming of Darkseid (see above), as well as a quick look at Superman in his black suit, but that’s all the footage we’ve got a glimpse of to date. That will change next month, however, as Zack Snyder has now confirmed that a teaser trailer is on the way.

During the Spotlight on Zack Snyder panel at today’s Justice Con, the filmmaker promised that the trailer will hit the web on August 22nd, in just under one month’s time. It will be released as part of DC’s FanDome event, a major virtual convention at which WB is expected to drop a ton of big news about their upcoming movies and TV shows. The Snyder Cut is one of the most talked-about DC projects on the docket, even if it isn’t a cinematic release, so it’s no surprise we’ll be getting something new from the event.

We don’t know much else about this trailer, though, including its length. Snyder described it as a teaser trailer, which suggests it won’t be 2-3 minutes long, as a full trailer would be, but perhaps it could stretch somewhere between 1-1.5 minutes. Presumably, the Wonder Woman/Darkseid clip will be included in the promo and we’ll probably get another look at black suit Superman, too.

But what else could be showcased in the teaser? Could we get a glimpse at a Green Lantern at last? Or maybe Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter? Or even new footage of Ben Affleck as Batman? That one seems likely, but we’ll know more next month when the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer arrives.