Zack Snyder Will Reveal New Justice League Snyder Cut Footage This Weekend

Following the announcement that the Snyder Cut of Justice League had made the transition from being the subject of a long-running fan campaign to finally becoming a reality, the movie almost instantly had its thunder stolen by the huge announcement that Michael Keaton was set to play Bruce Wayne for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns in The Flash.

Now that the mythical unrealized version of the DCEU’s all-star ensemble is finally in the works though, the speculation has turned towards just how much new footage the Snyder Cut will contain. The director himself estimates that it could be as much as 75%, and when the all-new Justice League arrives on HBO Max next year, it’ll no doubt cause a huge surge in subscriber numbers for the recently-launched service.

Having already spent $300 million on the theatrical release and a further $150 million on marketing, by the time the Snyder Cut rolls around, Warner Bros. will have shelled out over half a billion dollars for two edits of Justice League without either of them actually making the studio any money, so let’s hope that it turns out to live up to the hype.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A few weeks ago, Snyder celebrated the confirmation of the Snyder Cut’s existence by dropping a teaser trailer that ended with the big money shot of Darkseid on the battlefield and in a recent interview, he admitted that he might have another surprise in store for fans this weekend.

“I may show a clip. And it is a small clip. It may be a small clip, And also maybe there’s another tiny little announcement, just a little thing, for the fans. The clip is…that’s gonna be fun.”

Snyder will presumably debut the footage on Vero, the social media channel that nobody would have heard of if it wasn’t the main source of Justice League news, but as for what the clip will involve, it could literally be anything. All bets are off when it comes to the future of the DCEU, so it could either be an earth-shattering reveal or ten seconds of Cyborg brushing his teeth. We’ll just have to wait until the weekend to find out.