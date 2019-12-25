Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos

It’s now been over two years since Justice League hit theaters around the world, but rumors of the legendary Snyder Cut refuse to go away.

Of course, it all stems from Justice League‘s storied development, when Zack Snyder was forced to vacate the director’s chair after a family tragedy. Warner Bros. and DC Films then brought in two-time Avengers helmer Joss Whedon, who helped guide the pic across the finish line. And let’s just say both fans and critics had a very strong negative reaction to the final product.

That, coupled with a rather underwhelming box office performance, led to demand for the Snyder Cut, a rumored alternative version of the movie, to grow stronger, with fans pleading with Warner Bros. to let them see what Zack had originally envisioned for the film. And though the studio refuses to give in to the demands – for now, at least – Snyder himself continues to fuel the cause.

Taking to social media today, the director’s shared several new stills from his cut of Justice League, all of which can be seen in the gallery down below:

So, nothing terribly revelatory here, but it’s a nice look at what could’ve been and gives us hope that one day, maybe, we’ll eventually see the damn thing. If nothing else, you can bet that the fans will keep fighting for it, and they’re certainly doing their best.

Until the studio gives in though, these goodies from Snyder are always much appreciated and we’ll continue to keep an eye out for any further updates on whether we can expect to ever see the director’s cut of Justice League. It seems unlikely at this stage, but then again, with HBO Max right around the corner, you never know.