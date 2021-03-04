Watch: Ben Affleck’s Batman Takes The Spotlight In New Justice League Trailer

Warner Bros. and HBO Max aren’t messing around when it comes to the marketing campaign for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and even with two weeks to go until the all-new version of the maligned comic book blockbuster debuts on streaming, it looks as though we’re in line for another onslaught of promotional material.

Snyder debuted a series of teasers every day for a week in the buildup to the third and final trailer, and it appears as if he’s taking a similar approach as we get closer and closer to March 18th. Indeed, the filmmaker has dropped a new preview today that places the focus squarely on Ben Affleck’s Batman, hinting towards his journey and character arc throughout the four-hour epic, and you can check it out up above.

We hear a myriad of voices during the promo, too, including Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, Jared Leto’s Joker and Darkseid himself, but perhaps the most intriguing snippet is that of Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter. While the actor is no stranger to the DCEU having appeared in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, his dialogue makes it clear that it’s J’onn J’onzz talking and not his human alter ego.

Presumably, this is just the first one of these teasers, and we’ll be treated to an entire set over the next two weeks as the hype train rolls into its final station. Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash and Superman will more than likely get character-specific promos of their own, and Zack Snyder is clearly going all-out to ensure that everyone knows his cut of Justice League is arriving imminently, with the pic promising to draw record numbers on HBO Max.