Kevin Smith Reacts To The Final Justice League Trailer

Kevin Smith has apparently had his ear to the ground regarding Justice League for a long time, but it somehow managed to slip past him that Ben Affleck had returned to shoot additional footage based on his reactions to the final trailer, despite having known the DCEU’s Batman for well over 20 years and worked with him on several occasions.

In the past, Smith was one of the first high profile Hollywood voices to confirm that there was enough footage to make the Snyder Cut a realistic possibility, while he also supported Ray Fisher’s claims of misconduct occurring during Joss Whedon’s time at the helm. Not only that, but the filmmaker claimed that the ending definitely leaves the door wide open for a sequel, despite Snyder saying his all-new version of the movie doesn’t necessarily have to be regarded as official canon, while the studio have no vested interest in getting the band back together as it is.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though he knows much more about the ins and outs of the entire JL saga than the rest of us, Smith is still just a fan at the end of the day, and he recently took to social media with his reactions to the final promo spot, one that will no doubt mirror the plans for many of the 25 million people who viewed it to see Justice League become the second most-watched Warner Bros. trailer ever behind Godzilla vs. Kong.

I saw the new trailer this morning, at which point I realized that we live in a society where Ben came back for @snydercut reshoots! Can’t wait to blaze for 4 hours while watching this epic on @hbomax! We’re gonna get to see Darkseid, Granny Goodness, AND the Bat-Tank! https://t.co/krAkJoprKt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 15, 2021

There are only four weeks to go until the Snyder Cut of Justice League explodes onto HBO Max, and based on what we’ve seen so far, it’s shaping up to be not just twice the length of the theatrical edition, but twice as epic, too.