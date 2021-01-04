Kevin Smith Says The Ending Of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Sets Up A Sequel

In March, we’ll no doubt be hearing about how the Snyder Cut of Justice League has become the latest in a long line of movies and TV shows to have brought Kevin Smith to tears, following in the footsteps of the first Bumblebee trailer, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian and most recently Wonder Woman 1984.

The filmmaker and podcaster seems to have a lot of connections to the DCEU blockbuster, which isn’t just limited to his longtime friendship with Ben Affleck. Smith has always been a huge supporter of the Snyder Cut since the very beginning, and was one of the first major names to confirm that it existed back when a lot of people still believed it was nothing more than a myth that would never see the light of day, while he also backed up Ray Fisher’s allegations against Joss Whedon after hearing some similar claims from those he knew who had worked on the production.

The 50 year-old hasn’t seen the finished product yet, but in a recent podcast he teased the ending, claiming that it might set up further adventures for the core team if Warner Bros. were interested in heading that way, even though Snyder himself recently compared the narrative to a cul-de-sac that heads up a defined street but doesn’t necessarily go anywhere after that.

“I happen to know that the ending that he’s got for the Snyder Cut is very not a cul-de-sac. It takes it to a weird neighborhood, but it’s not a cul-de-sac. You can keep f*cking going with the story based on what I’ve heard from a friend.”

We’re now just a couple of months away from the release of the HBO Max exclusive, and fans are getting desperate to see how the four-hour version of Justice League pans out. If it turns out to be the massive success the studio are hoping for and drives up subscriber numbers, then there’s every chance the filmmaker will be invited to extend his relationship with the DCEU even further.