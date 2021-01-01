Diana Prince is currently all over the headlines as Wonder Woman 1984 continues to split opinion down the middle, with many people praising Patty Jenkins’ candy-colored blast of nostalgia and optimism, while others have labeled it as not just a lackluster sequel riddled with plot holes, but one of the most unsettling body horror movies of the year.

Regardless of how the audience feels, Warner Bros. must have been happy with the pic’s performance, having fast-tracked a third installment into active development just two days after the second chapter arrived in theaters and on HBO Max, with Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins presumably set to dive headfirst into pre-production once the latter finishes work on 2023’s Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.

Wonder Woman fans won’t have to wait too long to see her again, though, as Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming to HBO Max in March, and the director has already teased that she’s going to get plenty of moments to shine in the action sequences. In fact, a new image shows her battling against the redesigned Steppenwolf, which you can check out below.

Wonder Woman Battles Steppenwolf In New Justice League Snyder Cut Image 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Snyder is currently working on a final trailer for Justice League as we speak, one that hopefully offers up a decent amount of fresh footage given that the two promos released so far have been very similar. After all, there isn’t too long to go now until the fabled Snyder Cut completes a long and arduous journey from being nothing more than wishful thinking to becoming something fans can actually see for themselves, and having waited well over three years already, the next couple of months should fly by. Let’s just hope the final product is everything we’re hoping it’ll be.