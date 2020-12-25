Zack Snyder Teases One More Big Trailer For Justice League Snyder Cut

With theaters remaining shut for the foreseeable future and most major movies now set to debut on VOD, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is beginning to look like a bona fide cinematic event. The wildest dreams of fans appear to be coming true: Jared Leto is returning to play the Joker, Joe Manganiello is finally making a proper appearance as Deathstroke, Ezra Miller is shooting new scenes as the Flash from the Fantastic Beasts 3 set, and we’ll get the long-awaited return of Ben Affleck as Batman.

We got our first taste of what’s coming next year during the DC FanDome event in August with a trailer that showcased a very different movie from the terrible theatrical cut. Since then we’ve been treated to a lot of behind-the-scenes images, concept art and teases from Snyder over on Vero. With the project now set to air in March 2021 in HBO Max it seems the final stages are underway – and Snyder has begun to tease one final insane trailer that’ll reveal the exact release date.

In an interview with Beyond the Trailer, he billed this as “turning the hype engine to 11” and that it’d make fans lose their minds:

“Our plan for the next coming weeks or month is that we’re going to have a hard date. So that’ll be exciting, and everyone will be able to clear their calendars, whatever it is they’re going to do, buy a bigger TV, take off work. You’ll have time to get ready because you’re going to want to stay probably a couple of days with it and not leave the house. And just kind of hunker down and watch it over and over.”

In a very chaotic year for the entertainment industry, Snyder’s work on Justice League seems to have gone off without a hitch. The director recently revealed that the four-hour movie had 2,800 VFX shots to be completed (eclipsing Avengers: Endgame‘s 2,500). The Snyder Cut has also provided some much-needed work for VFX studios, many of which faced a gap in their schedules in 2020 after COVID hit the brakes on blockbuster movie production.

Finally getting this movie in the can sounds like an emotional moment for Snyder, who described working on it as a “labor of love”. It’s now just a few weeks until we can see the colossal four-hour dream cut of Justice League. Let’s hope it lives up to the sky-high expectations.