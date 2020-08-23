Home / movies

Justice League Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over The Snyder Cut Trailer

By 1 hour ago
x

For a long time, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign was rooted more in hopeful optimism rather than a genuine sense that the mythical version of Justice League would actually become a reality, but luckily for us, Warner Bros. had a brand new streaming service to shill, and once the Snyder Cut was officially confirmed to be heading straight to HBO Max, it instantly became the single most hotly-anticipated comic book blockbuster since Avengers: Endgame.

It would be an understatement to say that Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut didn’t exactly go down a storm, and fans have even been destroying their copies of it in anticipation of the Snyder Cut. The filmmaker isn’t skimping on new footage, either, and following on from his admission that up to 75% of his take on the material will never have been seen before, it was announced at DC FanDome that the all-new Justice League would be released in four hour-long installments.

There’s almost no chance that the re-cut and reassembled Justice League will be able to live up to everybody’s sky-high expectations, but the full-length trailer definitely makes it look as though Snyder will be pulling out all of the stops to deliver the movie that both he and the fans wanted to see in the first place.

WB Releases A Full Set Of Character Posters For The Justice League Snyder Cut
1 of 9
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Indeed, following the release of the preview, the internet collectively lost their minds over the footage, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

With the online campaign having remained at the forefront of popular culture for so long, a lot of people have a huge emotional investment in the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and the four-hour epic already looks to be completely unrecognizable from the heavily-compromised and painfully disappointing theatrical release that led to a creative rethink for the entire DCEU.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...