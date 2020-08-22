Watch: Full Trailer For Justice League Snyder Cut Teases Lots Of New Footage

One of the biggest draws of DC FanDome for fans was the promise of the first full trailer for the Justice League Snyder Cut. It’s weird to think that Warner Bros. were once so keen to bury the original cut of the team-up movie and now it’s headlining this major virtual event, but hey, that’s the topsy-turvy world we’re living in.

Anyways, the preview is now here and as you can see above, all six members of the League are showcased in the trailer – that’s Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg and Henry Cavill’s resurrected, black-suited Superman. Some moments look familiar, as they’re alternate takes of scenes we’ve already seen, but a lot of this stuff is brand new. Cyborg’s tragic origin story, for instance, will be explored at last, after the character got stuck with the short straw in the previous version of the pic.

And this is just a quick little tease. There’s still plenty more to come after this, even if we’ve already seen a two-hour alternate version of the movie before. The Snyder Cut is set to run close to four hours long, after all, so fans should be left satisfied as they won’t be missing out on anything this time. Darkseid, old and young, features, as does Martian Manhunter. Not to mention more of the Knightmare future glimpsed in Batman V Superman.

WB is investing a lot into the Snyder Cut, gifting the filmmaker an additional $30 million to get the movie looking nice and shiny, and fans are certainly going crazy over what they’ve seen so far. It’ll be interesting to see, then, how much of an impact Zack Snyder’s Justice League makes when it eventually lands on HBO Max next year. As of now, though, we’re very optimistic about it.