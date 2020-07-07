Zack Snyder Teases Cyborg Having A Knightmare Vision In Justice League

The Knightmare scene in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice has fascinated fans for four years now. Frustratingly, we’ve had to figure out the bigger story surrounding it ourselves though as the theatrical release of Justice League never elaborated on Bruce Wayne’s dystopian vision. One of the things we have to look forward to in Zack Snyder’s cut of JL, then, is more Knightmare material.

The director’s already confirmed that his Justice League will return to the Knightmare timeline, and he may’ve just revealed how one of these scenes will come about. On Vero, a fan picked up on one way Snyder’s version could expand on the theatrical cut. All in caps, they enthusiastically asked: “DOES CYBORG HAVE A KNIGHTMARE VISION WHERE SUPERMAN IS DESTROYING THE WORLD UNDER DARKSEID’S AUTHORITY, SOME MOMENTS BEFORE CLARK OPENS HIS EYES AND FLIES OUT OF THE SHIP WHEN THE LEAGUE DROPS THE MOTHERBOX ON HIM?” In response, Snyder simply responded with a winking emoji.

Snyder’s wink isn’t an outright confirmation, but it definitely heavily hints that this fan is on the right track. If that’s the case, then we can apparently expect Cyborg to receive a vision of the dark timeline at the moment of Superman’s resurrection. This could have major repercussions, too, as Victor Stone could remain suspicious of the Man of Steel and fear that the League has done the wrong thing in bringing him back.

If that’s the case, then it’ll give the character another dramatic conflict to explore. While Cyborg was wasted in the theatrical film, Ray Fisher has promised that Vic will get much more to do in Snyder’s cut, with the movie digging deeper into his struggle to deal with his new inhuman form and grief over the loss of his mother in the car crash that changed his life. No wonder Fisher cried with happiness when it was announced to be coming to HBO Max.

Expect more news on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, including a release date, at DC’s FanDome event this August.