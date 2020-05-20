Justice League Snyder Cut Might Be 4 Hours Long

In another universe, the first solo movie for the DCEU’s Cyborg was released last month, after the character ended up being a huge hit with audiences in Zack Snyder’s adored and acclaimed Justice League, leaving many to believe that Warner Bros. may finally have established some real competition for the mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But in this universe, we’re now over two years out from Joss Whedon’s patchwork version of Justice League which was rushed together with heavy studio interference. Meanwhile, Batman has already been recast, The Flash is still stuck in development hell and Cyborg doesn’t seem to have much of a future left on the big screen. But thankfully, we’ll soon see how Snyder’s original vision for the team would’ve turned out, as the director’s cut of Justice League will finally be released.

Yes, after tireless campaigns, the fans have got their wish, as Warner Bros. announced earlier today that the Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max in 2021. And when it does, it might just be 4 hours long. What exactly will be added back into the movie still remains a mystery, but clearly, Zack has a lot – and we do mean a lot – that he wants to show us.

Zack Snyder Shares Tons Of New Justice League Snyder Cut Photos 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, it’s also being reported that the Snyder Cut could release as six episodic chapters. Apparently, they haven’t yet decided, but either way, it seems that fans hungry for more of the iconic super team are in for a real treat. Especially now that we know Darkseid will be involved, too.

With the film now confirmed for HBO Max, we imagine we’ll begin to learn more about what it’ll include soon. But in the meantime, tell us, what are you hoping to see from the Snyder Cut of Justice League? Let us know down below and watch this space for more.