Watch: DC League Of Super-Pets First Look Revealed At FanDome

Black Adam isn’t the only Dwayne Johnson movie appearing at DC FanDome, and his other one boasts an even more star-studded cast.

Family friendly animation DC League of Super-Pets is coming to theaters in May 2022, and boasts an impressive ensemble. As well as the world’s biggest action star voicing Krypto the Superdog, Marc Maron plays Lex Luthor and Kevin Hart is set as Ace the Bat-Hound, with John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Keanu Reeves on board.

Here's your first look at 'DC League of Super-Pets' #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/MFzLxN8nV4 — Cartoon Crave 🎃 (@thecartooncrave) October 16, 2021

During the DC Kids event prior to the main FanDome show, a cavalcade of upcoming titles were previewed in action, which included Super-Pets. It might not be the most high profile comic book adaptation on the docket in terms of name recognition, but the cast alone is enough to convince plenty of parents to take the little ones to the theater.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters two months before Black Adam, with next year giving audiences a double does of Dwayne Johnson superhero spectacle in short order. There’s much more to come from FanDome, and this is just the very tip of the iceberg.