Watch: Death Returns In New Bill & Ted Face The Music Clip

After nearly three decades of speculation and false starts, the Wyld Stallions finally make their long-awaited return to our screens in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is available to rent and purchase digitally from tomorrow, as well as screening in select theaters. With the industry still in the very early stages of resuming operations, streaming looks to be the movie’s main source of income for the foreseeable future, although many longtime fans will probably take the plunge and check it out on the big screen.

Anticipation is high for Bill and Ted’s latest outing, and let’s hope that everyone feels the same way as Kevin Smith did when he revealed that the film was a more than worthy follow-up that brought him to tears of happiness. In anticipation of the impending release, a new clip has now arrived online that showcases the return of William Sadler’s death, and the veteran character actor certainly appears thrilled to be slipping back into the robes.

You wouldn’t think that the last time Sadler interacted with stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter was all the way back in 1991 based on how seamlessly the trio slip back into their easygoing chemistry, but all the signs so far have pointed to Bill & Ted Face the Music being much more than a simple exercise in nostalgia designed to capitalize on a popular brand and Reeves’ status as Hollywood’s most beloved actor.

The PG-13 rated comedy promises a wholesome and cynicism-free adventure from the iconic slackers, and now that we’re less than 24 hours away from Bill & Ted Face the Music‘s release, fans will be crossing their fingers tighter than ever in the hope that it can live up to the lofty expectations.